Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $372,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $292,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

