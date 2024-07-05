Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 187 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $225.57. 1,219,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

