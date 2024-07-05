Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,464 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.7% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 99,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

