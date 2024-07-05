Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Up 3.2%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.46) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.