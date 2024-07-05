Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $122.99. 208,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

