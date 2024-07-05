Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.99 and last traded at $113.39. 2,899,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,072,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

