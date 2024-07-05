FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $67,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

