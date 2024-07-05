Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Tops $15.52 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $142,012.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96043423 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $145,865.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

