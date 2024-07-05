Fei USD Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $137,442.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,603.13 or 1.00099778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96043423 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $145,865.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

