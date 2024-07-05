Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,923,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FDBC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.71%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity D & D Bancorp
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.