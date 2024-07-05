Financial Contrast: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) versus Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lazydays and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 3 7 0 2.70

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $380.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Lazydays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lazydays and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Casey’s General Stores 3.38% 17.25% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Casey’s General Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.29 Casey’s General Stores $14.86 billion 0.92 $501.97 million $13.43 27.57

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards. In addition, its stores offer motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as car wash services. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

