First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 14,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,137. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.