FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 1,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

