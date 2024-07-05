Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FTCO stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.15. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 3.61 and a one year high of 6.65.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

