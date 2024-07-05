Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 119,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 516,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price objective on Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

