FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 464,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

