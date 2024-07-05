FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,901 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

