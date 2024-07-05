FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $532.90. 670,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,277. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

