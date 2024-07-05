FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 111,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $269.61.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

