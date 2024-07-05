FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $818,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,384,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,232,000 after buying an additional 104,931 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

