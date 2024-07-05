FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $58,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.51. 39,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.73. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $200.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

