FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,499. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

