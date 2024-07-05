FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 364,341 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF remained flat at $38.05 during trading on Thursday. 93,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,219. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

