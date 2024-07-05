FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 694,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 389,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 15,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $721.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

