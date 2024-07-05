FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.