Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

