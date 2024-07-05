G999 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.58 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00044501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

