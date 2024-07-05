GenTrust LLC Buys 742 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.37% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

MLPX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 977,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

