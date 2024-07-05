GenTrust LLC Invests $316,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

