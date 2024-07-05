GenTrust LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.