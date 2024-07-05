GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 692,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $114.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

