Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $16.04. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 781,847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after buying an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

