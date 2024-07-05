Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.34.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

