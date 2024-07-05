Goldfinch (GFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $166.73 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $166.73 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,556,224 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
