Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 413 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

