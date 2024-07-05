Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $969.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.