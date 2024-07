Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

