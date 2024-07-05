Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 7,232 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 846,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,753. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

