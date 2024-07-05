Hartline Investment Corp Invests $210,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.70. 150,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

