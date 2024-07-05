Hartline Investment Corp Invests $85,000 in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $10,046,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth $706,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SACH shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

