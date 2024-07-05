Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $259,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 384,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.