Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 39.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,359. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

