Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. 2,655,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,115. The company has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

