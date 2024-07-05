Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.