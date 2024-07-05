HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 3,091,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

