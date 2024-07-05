HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,909 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 341,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.79.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.