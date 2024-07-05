HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. 875,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,150. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

