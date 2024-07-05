HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 288 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS CBOE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $170.92. 302,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

