HB Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.