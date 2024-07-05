HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,694. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

